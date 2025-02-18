Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1215.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹1216.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1227.20 and dipped to a low of ₹1205.15. With a market capitalization of ₹16,583.75 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above the 52-week low of ₹1193.65. The BSE volume recorded was 207,944 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹1222.50. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 16.14%, also reaching ₹1222.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|-1.13%
|6 Months
|-17.7%
|YTD
|0.78%
|1 Year
|-16.14%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1233.17
|Support 1
|1210.17
|Resistance 2
|1241.83
|Support 2
|1195.83
|Resistance 3
|1256.17
|Support 3
|1187.17
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 27.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1227.20 & ₹1205.15 yesterday to end at ₹1224.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend