Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Faces Stock Decline Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3192.4, reached a high of ₹3200, and a low of ₹3138.15 before closing at ₹3193.7. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2132211.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3217.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 59156 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3130.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹3151.45
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹3130.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3127.17 and ₹3188.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3127.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3188.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹3154.60. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 24.16% to ₹3154.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-2.82%
|6 Months
|14.67%
|YTD
|21.96%
|1 Year
|24.16%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3188.92
|Support 1
|3127.17
|Resistance 2
|3225.33
|Support 2
|3101.83
|Resistance 3
|3250.67
|Support 3
|3065.42
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3300.0, 4.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6769 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 59 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3193.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3200 & ₹3138.15 yesterday to end at ₹3151.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend