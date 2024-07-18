LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Faces Stock Decline Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Trade

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 3151.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3130.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.