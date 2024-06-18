Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2954.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2956.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 2936.1 and closed at 2928.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2958.7, while the low was 2913.4. The market capitalization stood at 1,99,857.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3029.9, and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 186345 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 15.14%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2956.7, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2954.55

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2956.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2926.58 and 2971.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2926.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2971.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at 2949.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have increased by 27.52% to 2949.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months-1.7%
6 Months18.41%
YTD14.32%
1 Year27.52%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12971.48Support 12926.58
Resistance 22987.87Support 22898.07
Resistance 33016.38Support 32881.68
18 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 8.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6379 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2928.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2958.7 & 2913.4 yesterday to end at 2928.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

