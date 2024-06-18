Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2936.1 and closed at ₹2928.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2958.7, while the low was ₹2913.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,99,857.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3029.9, and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 186345 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for a positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2956.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2926.58 and ₹2971.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2926.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2971.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹2949.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have increased by 27.52% to ₹2949.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23570.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|-1.7%
|6 Months
|18.41%
|YTD
|14.32%
|1 Year
|27.52%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2971.48
|Support 1
|2926.58
|Resistance 2
|2987.87
|Support 2
|2898.07
|Resistance 3
|3016.38
|Support 3
|2881.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 8.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2958.7 & ₹2913.4 yesterday to end at ₹2928.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend