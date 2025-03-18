Explore
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1238.80, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1240.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.80 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1247 and closed slightly higher at 1247.40. The stock reached a high of 1257.20 and a low of 1233.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,78,555.53 crore, Reliance is trading well below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above its 52-week low of 1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 422,823 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:46 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Shareholding information

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 9.14% MF holding & 19.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.56% in to 9.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.16% in to 19.15% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31:38 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Industries has a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 6.80% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04:57 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Financial performance

Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 25.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17161616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:03:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' share price decreased by 0.13%, bringing it down to 1238.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, other companies such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1238.8-1.6-0.131608.951156.01676390.35
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.12.351.02344.6215.2291988.28
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation323.15-2.3-0.71457.2287.5568760.59
Oil India385.87.82.06767.3328.162491.56
Petronet Lng287.33.11.09384.9253.443095.0
18 Mar 2025, 05:33:43 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Reliance Industries stock recorded a low of 1234.90 and reached a high of 1248.10. The price fluctuation indicates a variation of 13.20 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance within this range.

18 Mar 2025, 04:31:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 4.66%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1238.80, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 1238.80 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1247.1 , 1254.2 , 1260.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1233.9 , 1227.8 , 1220.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:45:34 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 2.49% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 2.49% greater than the previous day, while its price is currently at 1238.80, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32:10 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:12:21 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1239.20, down -0.10% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1239.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.1 and 1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1247.74
10 Days1215.74
20 Days1217.68
50 Days1240.25
100 Days1261.45
300 Days1373.47
18 Mar 2025, 02:55:32 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50:55 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 16.69% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 16.69% higher than the previous day, with its stock price at 1238, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33:33 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1240.53 and 1235.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.98 and selling near hourly resistance 1240.53 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11239.7Support 11235.75
Resistance 21241.55Support 21233.65
Resistance 31243.65Support 31231.8
18 Mar 2025, 02:11:38 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 25.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17161616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:06:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1237.20, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1237.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.1 and 1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47:52 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 80.96% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 80.96% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at 1238, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36:14 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1239.5 and 1235.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1239.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11240.53Support 11235.98
Resistance 21242.27Support 21233.17
Resistance 31245.08Support 31231.43
18 Mar 2025, 01:15:23 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 3.48%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:04:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today recorded a low of 1234.90 and a high of 1248.10. This range indicates slight fluctuations in the stock price throughout the trading session, reflecting ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment.

18 Mar 2025, 12:51:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 119.69% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 119.69% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at 1236, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a likelihood of further declines.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36:42 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1242.38 and 1235.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.53 and selling near hourly resistance 1242.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11239.5Support 11235.45
Resistance 21242.2Support 21234.1
Resistance 31243.55Support 31231.4
18 Mar 2025, 12:24:51 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1247.74
10 Days1215.74
20 Days1217.68
50 Days1240.25
100 Days1261.45
300 Days1373.47
18 Mar 2025, 12:20:33 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:14:03 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1240.05, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1240.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.1 and 1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 25.01% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 25.01% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1239.90, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37:48 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1244.85 and 1239.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1239.0 and selling near hourly resistance 1244.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11242.38Support 11235.53
Resistance 21246.12Support 21232.42
Resistance 31249.23Support 31228.68
18 Mar 2025, 11:24:28 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1237.50, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1237.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.1 and 1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' share price decreased by 0.11%, reaching 1239, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation experienced a decline, other peers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 1.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1239.0-1.4-0.111608.951156.01676661.0
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation231.31.550.67344.6215.2290981.86
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation324.0-1.45-0.45457.2287.5568941.45
Oil India382.84.81.27767.3328.162005.63
Petronet Lng285.10.90.32384.9253.442765.0
18 Mar 2025, 11:02:43 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 25.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17161616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:48:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.59% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 2.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1240.65, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1243.6 & a low of 1237.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.85Support 11239.0
Resistance 21247.15Support 21235.45
Resistance 31250.7Support 31233.15
18 Mar 2025, 10:15:21 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:53:31 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries decreased by 0.04% today, trading at 1239.90, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation saw declines, Oil India and Petronet LNG experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.82% and 0.83%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1239.9-0.5-0.041608.951156.01677878.92
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation229.4-0.35-0.15344.6215.2288591.6
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation324.9-0.55-0.17457.2287.5569132.95
Oil India381.03.00.79767.3328.161714.06
Petronet Lng286.352.150.76384.9253.442952.5
18 Mar 2025, 09:45:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:32:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1242.45, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1242.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.1 and 1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:21:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 1241.20. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.65%, also standing at 1241.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months7.66%
6 Months-15.8%
YTD1.93%
1 Year-12.65%
18 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11255.05Support 11231.1
Resistance 21268.1Support 21220.2
Resistance 31279.0Support 31207.15
18 Mar 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 24.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17161616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11834 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 422 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1247.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1257.20 & 1233.25 yesterday to end at 1240.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

