Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1238.80, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1240.40

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1240.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.80 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.