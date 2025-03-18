Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 1238.80, down -0.13% from yesterday's 1240.40

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1247 and closed slightly higher at ₹1247.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1257.20 and a low of ₹1233.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,78,555.53 crore, Reliance is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 422,823 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 9.14% MF holding & 19.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.56% in to 9.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.16% in to 19.15% in quarter.
Reliance Industries has a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 6.80% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 25.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' share price decreased by 0.13%, bringing it down to ₹1238.80, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, other companies such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1238.8
|-1.6
|-0.13
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1676390.35
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.1
|2.35
|1.02
|344.6
|215.2
|291988.28
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|323.15
|-2.3
|-0.71
|457.2
|287.55
|68760.59
|Oil India
|385.8
|7.8
|2.06
|767.3
|328.1
|62491.56
|Petronet Lng
|287.3
|3.1
|1.09
|384.9
|253.4
|43095.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Reliance Industries stock recorded a low of ₹1234.90 and reached a high of ₹1248.10. The price fluctuation indicates a variation of ₹13.20 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance within this range.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹1238.80 - a 0.13% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1247.1 , 1254.2 , 1260.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1233.9 , 1227.8 , 1220.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 2.49% greater than the previous day, while its price is currently at ₹1238.80, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1239.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1231.1 and ₹1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1247.74
|10 Days
|1215.74
|20 Days
|1217.68
|50 Days
|1240.25
|100 Days
|1261.45
|300 Days
|1373.47
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 16.69% higher than the previous day, with its stock price at ₹1238, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1240.53 and 1235.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.98 and selling near hourly resistance 1240.53 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1239.7
|Support 1
|1235.75
|Resistance 2
|1241.55
|Support 2
|1233.65
|Resistance 3
|1243.65
|Support 3
|1231.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1237.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1231.1 and ₹1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 80.96% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at ₹1238, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.19%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1239.5 and 1235.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1239.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1240.53
|Support 1
|1235.98
|Resistance 2
|1242.27
|Support 2
|1233.17
|Resistance 3
|1245.08
|Support 3
|1231.43
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today recorded a low of ₹1234.90 and a high of ₹1248.10. This range indicates slight fluctuations in the stock price throughout the trading session, reflecting ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 119.69% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1236, reflecting a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a likelihood of further declines.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1242.38 and 1235.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1235.53 and selling near hourly resistance 1242.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1239.5
|Support 1
|1235.45
|Resistance 2
|1242.2
|Support 2
|1234.1
|Resistance 3
|1243.55
|Support 3
|1231.4
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1240.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1231.1 and ₹1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 25.01% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1239.90, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1244.85 and 1239.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1239.0 and selling near hourly resistance 1244.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1242.38
|Support 1
|1235.53
|Resistance 2
|1246.12
|Support 2
|1232.42
|Resistance 3
|1249.23
|Support 3
|1228.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1237.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1231.1 and ₹1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 2.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1240.65, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1243.6 & a low of 1237.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.85
|Support 1
|1239.0
|Resistance 2
|1247.15
|Support 2
|1235.45
|Resistance 3
|1250.7
|Support 3
|1233.15
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1242.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1231.1 and ₹1255.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹1241.20. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.65%, also standing at ₹1241.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|7.66%
|6 Months
|-15.8%
|YTD
|1.93%
|1 Year
|-12.65%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1255.05
|Support 1
|1231.1
|Resistance 2
|1268.1
|Support 2
|1220.2
|Resistance 3
|1279.0
|Support 3
|1207.15
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 422 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1257.20 & ₹1233.25 yesterday to end at ₹1240.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.