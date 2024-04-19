Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Faces Bearish Market Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 2934.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2928.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries opened at 2929 and closed at 2934.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2971.5, while the low was 2919. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries stood at 1981094.56 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2120.43. The BSE volume for the day was 205714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2928.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹2934.45

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2928.15, which represents a decrease of 0.21% from the previous trading day. The net change is -6.3 points.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2934.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Reliance Industries on the BSE was 205714 shares, and the closing price was 2934.45.

