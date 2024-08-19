Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2933.35 and closed at ₹2922.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2961 and a low of ₹2916.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹2000075.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 623255 shares for the company.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 623 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2961 & ₹2916.65 yesterday to end at ₹2956.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.