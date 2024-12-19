Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Downturn in Today's Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1243.4 and closed at ₹1245.1, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1259.9 and a low of ₹1241.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,959.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1217.7. A total of 260,426 shares were traded on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1238.85, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1253.05
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹1242.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1231.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1231.73 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has declined by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹1238.00. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 2.02%, also standing at ₹1238.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-11.41%
|6 Months
|-14.08%
|YTD
|-3.03%
|1 Year
|-2.02%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.42
|Support 1
|1242.12
|Resistance 2
|1270.33
|Support 2
|1231.73
|Resistance 3
|1280.72
|Support 3
|1222.82
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 30.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16629 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1245.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1259.9 & ₹1241.75 yesterday to end at ₹1253.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend