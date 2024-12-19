Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Downturn in Today's Trading

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1253.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1243.4 and closed at 1245.1, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1259.9 and a low of 1241.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,959.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1217.7. A total of 260,426 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1238.85, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1253.05

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of 1242.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1231.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1231.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has declined by 1.20%, currently trading at 1238.00. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 2.02%, also standing at 1238.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months-11.41%
6 Months-14.08%
YTD-3.03%
1 Year-2.02%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11261.42Support 11242.12
Resistance 21270.33Support 21231.73
Resistance 31280.72Support 31222.82
19 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 30.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16629 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 260 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1245.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1259.9 & 1241.75 yesterday to end at 1253.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

