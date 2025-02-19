Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1225.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1224.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1229.95 and a low of ₹1216.40. With a market capitalization of ₹16,586,446.15 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at ₹1608.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1193.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 206,583 shares for Reliance Industries.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1229.95 & ₹1216.40 yesterday to end at ₹1224.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend