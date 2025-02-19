Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1224.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1224.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1225.25 and closed slightly lower at 1224.75. The stock reached a high of 1229.95 and a low of 1216.40. With a market capitalization of 16,586,446.15 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at 1608.95, while the 52-week low is 1193.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 206,583 shares for Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10390 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1224.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1229.95 & 1216.40 yesterday to end at 1224.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

