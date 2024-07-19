Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3152, closed at ₹3151.45, with a high of ₹3186.6 and a low of ₹3116.1. The market capitalization was ₹2144999.08 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3217.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 156250 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3300.0, 4.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3186.6 & ₹3116.1 yesterday to end at ₹3170.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend