Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock sees gains in trading today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2970.2, reached a high of ₹2974, and a low of ₹2941.2 before closing at ₹2954.55. The market capitalization was ₹20,036.27 billion. The 52-week high was ₹3029.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 108,022 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.11% to reach ₹2964.8. On the other hand, its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2964.8
|3.4
|0.11
|3029.9
|2221.05
|2005892.25
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.3
|-1.45
|-0.53
|292.95
|155.4
|345077.08
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|520.95
|-9.25
|-1.74
|594.7
|239.25
|73899.28
|Oil India
|678.15
|-12.65
|-1.83
|708.85
|240.65
|73538.94
|Petronet LNG
|313.9
|-2.5
|-0.79
|327.75
|191.65
|47085.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -21.54%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a support level or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2964.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2961.4
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2964.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2945.97 and ₹2978.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2945.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2978.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹2969.50. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 27.86% to reach ₹2969.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-3.2%
|6 Months
|15.79%
|YTD
|14.59%
|1 Year
|27.86%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2978.07
|Support 1
|2945.97
|Resistance 2
|2992.48
|Support 2
|2928.28
|Resistance 3
|3010.17
|Support 3
|2913.87
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 8.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6597 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2954.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2974 & ₹2941.2 yesterday to end at ₹2954.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend