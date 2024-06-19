Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock sees gains in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock sees gains in trading today

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 2961.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2964.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2970.2, reached a high of 2974, and a low of 2941.2 before closing at 2954.55. The market capitalization was 20,036.27 billion. The 52-week high was 3029.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 108,022 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:58:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.11% to reach 2964.8. On the other hand, its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2964.83.40.113029.92221.052005892.25
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.3-1.45-0.53292.95155.4345077.08
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation520.95-9.25-1.74594.7239.2573899.28
Oil India678.15-12.65-1.83708.85240.6573538.94
Petronet LNG313.9-2.5-0.79327.75191.6547085.0
19 Jun 2024, 09:47:36 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -21.54%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a support level or beginning a reversal in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:36:29 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2964.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2961.4

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2964.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2945.97 and 2978.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2945.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2978.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:23:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 2969.50. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 27.86% to reach 2969.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-3.2%
6 Months15.79%
YTD14.59%
1 Year27.86%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12978.07Support 12945.97
Resistance 22992.48Support 22928.28
Resistance 33010.17Support 32913.87
19 Jun 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 8.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6597 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2954.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2974 & 2941.2 yesterday to end at 2954.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue