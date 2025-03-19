Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1248.65, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1243.50 and closed at ₹1240.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1248.10 and a low of ₹1234.90. With a market capitalization of ₹16,763.90 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,740,575 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Shareholding information
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 9.14% MF holding & 19.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.56% in to 9.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.16% in to 19.15% in quarter.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Reliance Industries has a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 6.80% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Financial performance
Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 24.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries saw a 0.72% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹1247.70, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Oil India experienced a decline, companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1247.7
|8.9
|0.72
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1688434.17
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.6
|0.5
|0.22
|344.6
|215.2
|292617.29
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|327.9
|4.75
|1.47
|457.2
|287.55
|69771.3
|Oil India
|385.25
|-0.3
|-0.08
|767.3
|328.1
|62402.48
|Petronet Lng
|296.8
|9.95
|3.47
|384.9
|253.4
|44520.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock experienced a low of ₹1239.35 and reached a high of ₹1252.75 today. The trading range indicates a fluctuation of ₹13.40 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance in the market.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1248.65, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹1248.65 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1254.48 , 1260.32 , 1267.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1241.08 , 1233.52 , 1227.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -5.90% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 5.90% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1248.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.80%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1248.30, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1247.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1254.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1254.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1247.74
|10 Days
|1215.74
|20 Days
|1217.68
|50 Days
|1240.25
|100 Days
|1261.45
|300 Days
|1373.47
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -25.87% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 25.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1246.15, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest potential further declines.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1253.97 and 1245.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1245.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1253.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1249.77
|Support 1
|1245.62
|Resistance 2
|1252.53
|Support 2
|1244.23
|Resistance 3
|1253.92
|Support 3
|1241.47
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 24.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1248.30, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1247.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1254.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1254.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.66% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries is down by 26.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1249.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1252.75 & a low of 1244.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1253.97
|Support 1
|1245.32
|Resistance 2
|1257.68
|Support 2
|1240.38
|Resistance 3
|1262.62
|Support 3
|1236.67
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest increased by 0.98%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today experienced a low of ₹1239.35 and reached a high of ₹1252.75. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹13.40 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's performance in the current trading session.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.93% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of midnight, Reliance Industries experienced a trading volume that is 35.93% lower than the previous day, with the price standing at ₹1247.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.70%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1247.88 and 1242.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1242.03 and selling near hourly resistance 1247.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1245.9
|Support 1
|1242.45
|Resistance 2
|1247.6
|Support 2
|1240.7
|Resistance 3
|1249.35
|Support 3
|1239.0
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1247.74
|10 Days
|1215.74
|20 Days
|1217.68
|50 Days
|1240.25
|100 Days
|1261.45
|300 Days
|1373.47
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1244.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1244.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1233.9 and ₹1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.89% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 6.89% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1242.40, reflecting a 0.29% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1249.6 & a low of 1243.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1244.43 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1239.77 & 1236.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1247.88
|Support 1
|1242.03
|Resistance 2
|1251.67
|Support 2
|1239.97
|Resistance 3
|1253.73
|Support 3
|1236.18
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1244.70, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1244.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1233.9 and ₹1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹1246.35, while its competitors show mixed performance. For instance, Oil India is experiencing a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1246.35
|7.55
|0.61
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1686607.3
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.9
|0.8
|0.34
|344.6
|215.2
|292994.7
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|328.0
|4.85
|1.5
|457.2
|287.55
|69792.58
|Oil India
|385.0
|-0.55
|-0.14
|767.3
|328.1
|62361.98
|Petronet Lng
|294.3
|7.45
|2.6
|384.9
|253.4
|44145.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 24.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.73% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 25.73% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1248.20, reflecting an increase of 0.76%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1251.9 & a low of 1243.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1252.83
|Support 1
|1244.43
|Resistance 2
|1256.57
|Support 2
|1239.77
|Resistance 3
|1261.23
|Support 3
|1236.03
Reliance Industries Live Updates:
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 1.06% today, reaching ₹1251.90, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Oil India is experiencing a decline, other peers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.04% and 0.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1251.9
|13.1
|1.06
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1694117.76
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|233.85
|1.75
|0.75
|344.6
|215.2
|294189.83
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|327.55
|4.4
|1.36
|457.2
|287.55
|69696.83
|Oil India
|381.95
|-3.6
|-0.93
|767.3
|328.1
|61867.94
|Petronet Lng
|292.4
|5.55
|1.93
|384.9
|253.4
|43860.0
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1245.50, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1238.80
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1245.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1233.9 and ₹1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹1245.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 13.94%, also standing at ₹1245.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|6.59%
|6 Months
|-15.86%
|YTD
|1.92%
|1 Year
|-13.94%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1247.1
|Support 1
|1233.9
|Resistance 2
|1254.2
|Support 2
|1227.8
|Resistance 3
|1260.3
|Support 3
|1220.7
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 25.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12175 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1740 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1240.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1248.10 & ₹1234.90 yesterday to end at ₹1238.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.