Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 1248.65, up 0.80% from yesterday's 1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.80 %. The stock closed at 1238.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1243.50 and closed at 1240.40. The stock reached a high of 1248.10 and a low of 1234.90. With a market capitalization of 16,763.90 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above its 52-week low of 1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,740,575 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Shareholding information

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 9.14% MF holding & 19.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.56% in to 9.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.16% in to 19.15% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Industries has a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 6.80% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Financial performance

Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 24.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries saw a 0.72% increase in its share price today, reaching 1247.70, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Oil India experienced a decline, companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1247.78.90.721608.951156.01688434.17
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.60.50.22344.6215.2292617.29
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation327.94.751.47457.2287.5569771.3
Oil India385.25-0.3-0.08767.3328.162402.48
Petronet Lng296.89.953.47384.9253.444520.0
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock experienced a low of 1239.35 and reached a high of 1252.75 today. The trading range indicates a fluctuation of 13.40 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance in the market.

19 Mar 2025, 04:32 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1248.65, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 1248.65 - a 0.8% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1254.48 , 1260.32 , 1267.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1241.08 , 1233.52 , 1227.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -5.90% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 5.90% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1248.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.80%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1248.30, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1247.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1254.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1254.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1247.74
10 Days1215.74
20 Days1217.68
50 Days1240.25
100 Days1261.45
300 Days1373.47
19 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -25.87% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 25.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1246.15, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may suggest potential further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1253.97 and 1245.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1245.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1253.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11249.77Support 11245.62
Resistance 21252.53Support 21244.23
Resistance 31253.92Support 31241.47
19 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1248.30, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1247.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1254.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1254.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.66% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries is down by 26.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1249.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1252.75 & a low of 1244.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11253.97Support 11245.32
Resistance 21257.68Support 21240.38
Resistance 31262.62Support 31236.67
19 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest increased by 0.98%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today experienced a low of 1239.35 and reached a high of 1252.75. This range indicates a fluctuation of 13.40 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting the stock's performance in the current trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.93% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of midnight, Reliance Industries experienced a trading volume that is 35.93% lower than the previous day, with the price standing at 1247.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.70%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1247.88 and 1242.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1242.03 and selling near hourly resistance 1247.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11245.9Support 11242.45
Resistance 21247.6Support 21240.7
Resistance 31249.35Support 31239.0
19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1247.74
10 Days1215.74
20 Days1217.68
50 Days1240.25
100 Days1261.45
300 Days1373.47
19 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1244.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1244.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1233.9 and 1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.89% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 6.89% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1242.40, reflecting a 0.29% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1249.6 & a low of 1243.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1244.43 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1239.77 & 1236.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11247.88Support 11242.03
Resistance 21251.67Support 21239.97
Resistance 31253.73Support 31236.18
19 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1244.70, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1244.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1233.9 and 1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 1246.35, while its competitors show mixed performance. For instance, Oil India is experiencing a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1246.357.550.611608.951156.01686607.3
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.90.80.34344.6215.2292994.7
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation328.04.851.5457.2287.5569792.58
Oil India385.0-0.55-0.14767.3328.162361.98
Petronet Lng294.37.452.6384.9253.444145.0
19 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.73% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 25.73% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1248.20, reflecting an increase of 0.76%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1251.9 & a low of 1243.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11252.83Support 11244.43
Resistance 21256.57Support 21239.77
Resistance 31261.23Support 31236.03
19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 1.06% today, reaching 1251.90, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Oil India is experiencing a decline, other peers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.04% and 0.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1251.913.11.061608.951156.01694117.76
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation233.851.750.75344.6215.2294189.83
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation327.554.41.36457.2287.5569696.83
Oil India381.95-3.6-0.93767.3328.161867.94
Petronet Lng292.45.551.93384.9253.443860.0
19 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1245.50, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1238.80

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1245.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1233.9 and 1247.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1233.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1247.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.55%, currently trading at 1245.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 13.94%, also standing at 1245.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months6.59%
6 Months-15.86%
YTD1.92%
1 Year-13.94%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11247.1Support 11233.9
Resistance 21254.2Support 21227.8
Resistance 31260.3Support 31220.7
19 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12175 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1740 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1240.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1248.10 & 1234.90 yesterday to end at 1238.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.