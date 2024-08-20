Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2967.45 and closed at ₹2956.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2996.35 and a low of ₹2963. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2014317.43 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹3217.9 and a low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,320 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2995.83
|Support 1
|2960.23
|Resistance 2
|3014.02
|Support 2
|2942.82
|Resistance 3
|3031.43
|Support 3
|2924.63
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2996.35 & ₹2963 yesterday to end at ₹2977.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend