Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 2956.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2977.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2967.45 and closed at 2956.15. The stock reached a high of 2996.35 and a low of 2963. The company's market capitalization stood at 2014317.43 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 3217.9 and a low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12995.83Support 12960.23
Resistance 23014.02Support 22942.82
Resistance 33031.43Support 32924.63
20 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
20 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5720 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2956.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2996.35 & 2963 yesterday to end at 2977.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

