Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1239.95 and closed at ₹1253.05, marking a positive movement in the stock. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1244.95 and a low of ₹1229.4. With a market capitalization of ₹16,650.91 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1217.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 424,104 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 32.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1244.95 & ₹1229.4 yesterday to end at ₹1230.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend