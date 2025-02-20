Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1222.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹1224.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1232.80 and a low of ₹1217.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,661,354.25 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and low of ₹1193.65. The BSE volume recorded was 110,206 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1233.88
|Support 1
|1218.68
|Resistance 2
|1240.92
|Support 2
|1210.52
|Resistance 3
|1249.08
|Support 3
|1203.48
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1232.80 & ₹1217.60 yesterday to end at ₹1226.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend