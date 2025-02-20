Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1224.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1222.75 and closed slightly higher at 1224.95. The stock reached a high of 1232.80 and a low of 1217.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,661,354.25 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 1608.95 and low of 1193.65. The BSE volume recorded was 110,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11233.88Support 11218.68
Resistance 21240.92Support 21210.52
Resistance 31249.08Support 31203.48
20 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy16161616
    Hold1114
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10251 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1224.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1232.80 & 1217.60 yesterday to end at 1226.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

