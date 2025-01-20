Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1301.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1325.1 and closed at 1268.7, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1325.1 and a low of 1284.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,762,389 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance varied, with a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,514,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1309, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1301.3

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1309 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1283.33 and 1324.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1283.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 1310.80. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 4.80%, also at 1310.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.87%
3 Months1.57%
6 Months-16.26%
YTD7.15%
1 Year-4.8%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11324.33Support 11283.33
Resistance 21345.67Support 21263.67
Resistance 31365.33Support 31242.33
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13312 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 131.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1514 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1268.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1325.1 & 1284.7 yesterday to end at 1301.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

