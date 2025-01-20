Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1325.1 and closed at ₹1268.7, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1325.1 and a low of ₹1284.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,762,389 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance varied, with a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,514,067 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1309 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1283.33 and ₹1324.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1283.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1324.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹1310.80. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 4.80%, also at ₹1310.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.87%
|3 Months
|1.57%
|6 Months
|-16.26%
|YTD
|7.15%
|1 Year
|-4.8%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1324.33
|Support 1
|1283.33
|Resistance 2
|1345.67
|Support 2
|1263.67
|Resistance 3
|1365.33
|Support 3
|1242.33
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 131.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1514 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1325.1 & ₹1284.7 yesterday to end at ₹1301.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.