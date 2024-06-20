Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2971.4, closed at ₹2961.4, with a high of ₹2975.2 and a low of ₹2911.25. The market capitalization was ₹1,974,365.31 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3029.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume was 97,508 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2975.2 & ₹2911.25 yesterday to end at ₹2961.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend