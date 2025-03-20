Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 1268.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's 1247.70
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1268.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 1247.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1268.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1242 and closed at 1238.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1252.75 and a low of 1239.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,884.34 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above its 52-week low of 1156. The BSE recorded a volume of 295,426 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:00:32 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Financial performance

Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:35:24 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 22.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:02:54 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries saw its share price increase by 1.67% today, reaching 1268.55, while its peers displayed mixed performance. For instance, Petronet LNG experienced a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1268.5520.851.671608.951156.01716649.16
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation235.753.151.35344.6215.2296580.08
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation337.159.352.85457.2287.5571739.54
Oil India391.155.41.4767.3328.163358.15
Petronet Lng297.0-0.45-0.15384.9253.444550.0
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:06 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today recorded a low of 1250 and reached a high of 1272.80. This range indicates a volatility of 22.80 within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and market sentiment for the day.

20 Mar 2025, 04:34:46 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 2.05%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:13 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹1268.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 1268.55 - a 1.67% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1277.47 , 1286.53 , 1300.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.67 , 1240.93 , 1231.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.79% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 0.79% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1268.55, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:01 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:14 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1269, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1269 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1267.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1246.00
10 Days1219.82
20 Days1218.89
50 Days1240.22
100 Days1260.16
300 Days1372.52
20 Mar 2025, 02:47:06 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 19.31% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 19.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1268, reflecting a rise of 1.63%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:35:42 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1272.8 & a low of 1264.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1268.72 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11273.33Support 11265.13
Resistance 21277.17Support 21260.77
Resistance 31281.53Support 31256.93
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:53 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 22.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:00:51 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1269.95, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1269.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1267.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 01:48:20 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 2.64% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries is up by 2.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1266.85, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35:41 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1265.95 & a low of 1255.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11268.72Support 11257.92
Resistance 21272.73Support 21251.13
Resistance 31279.52Support 31247.12
20 Mar 2025, 01:13:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:02:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today fluctuated between a low of 1250 and a high of 1260.90. This range indicates a modest trading day, with the stock showing resilience around the 1260 level, reflecting investor interest and market activity within this price band.

20 Mar 2025, 12:47:19 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 14.49% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 14.49% higher compared to yesterday, with its price standing at 1256.50, reflecting an increase of 0.71%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1258.6 and 1254.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1254.2 and selling near hourly resistance 1258.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11258.3Support 11253.8
Resistance 21260.4Support 21251.4
Resistance 31262.8Support 31249.3
20 Mar 2025, 12:25:15 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1246.00
10 Days1219.82
20 Days1218.89
50 Days1240.22
100 Days1260.16
300 Days1372.52
20 Mar 2025, 12:13:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1256.20, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.89% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1255, reflecting a rise of 0.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1260.3 and 1253.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1253.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1260.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11258.6Support 11254.2
Resistance 21260.95Support 21252.15
Resistance 31263.0Support 31249.8
20 Mar 2025, 11:27:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1255.90, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:15:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.77% today, reaching 1257.30, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1257.39.60.771608.951156.01701425.24
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation235.42.81.2344.6215.2296139.77
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation334.56.72.04457.2287.5571175.66
Oil India388.02.250.58767.3328.162847.92
Petronet Lng298.30.850.29384.9253.444745.0
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 23.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:48:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.44% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 9.44% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1256.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it, combined with price movements, helps to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside high volume could indicate a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1260.9 & a low of 1254.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.3Support 11253.4
Resistance 21264.05Support 21250.25
Resistance 31267.2Support 31246.5
20 Mar 2025, 10:12:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:53:29 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.67% today, reaching 1256, while its competitors showed mixed performance. For instance, Petronet LNG experienced a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1256.08.30.671608.951156.01699666.04
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation232.850.250.11344.6215.2292931.8
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation329.01.20.37457.2287.5570005.36
Oil India386.70.950.25767.3328.162637.35
Petronet Lng296.65-0.8-0.27384.9253.444497.5
20 Mar 2025, 09:40:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1258.15, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1247.70

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15:47 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.72%, currently trading at 1247.70. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.50%, also standing at 1247.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months5.76%
6 Months-14.78%
YTD2.61%
1 Year-12.5%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11254.48Support 11241.08
Resistance 21260.32Support 21233.52
Resistance 31267.88Support 31227.68
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 24.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12579 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1238.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1252.75 & 1239.35 yesterday to end at 1247.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue