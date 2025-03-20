Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 1268.55, up 1.67% from yesterday's 1247.70

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1242 and closed at ₹1238.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1252.75 and a low of ₹1239.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,884.34 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1156. The BSE recorded a volume of 295,426 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries has delivered a EPS growth of 11.01% & a revenue growth of 23.43% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 9562780.00 cr which is 4.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 2.20% for revenue & 5.17% in profit for the quarter 4.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 22.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries saw its share price increase by 1.67% today, reaching ₹1268.55, while its peers displayed mixed performance. For instance, Petronet LNG experienced a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1268.55
|20.85
|1.67
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1716649.16
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|235.75
|3.15
|1.35
|344.6
|215.2
|296580.08
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|337.15
|9.35
|2.85
|457.2
|287.55
|71739.54
|Oil India
|391.15
|5.4
|1.4
|767.3
|328.1
|63358.15
|Petronet Lng
|297.0
|-0.45
|-0.15
|384.9
|253.4
|44550.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today recorded a low of ₹1250 and reached a high of ₹1272.80. This range indicates a volatility of ₹22.80 within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and market sentiment for the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹1268.55 - a 1.67% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1277.47 , 1286.53 , 1300.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.67 , 1240.93 , 1231.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 0.79% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1268.55, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1269 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1267.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1246.00
|10 Days
|1219.82
|20 Days
|1218.89
|50 Days
|1240.22
|100 Days
|1260.16
|300 Days
|1372.52
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 19.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1268, reflecting a rise of 1.63%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1272.8 & a low of 1264.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1268.72 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1273.33
|Support 1
|1265.13
|Resistance 2
|1277.17
|Support 2
|1260.77
|Resistance 3
|1281.53
|Support 3
|1256.93
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1269.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1267.88. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries is up by 2.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1266.85, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1265.95 & a low of 1255.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1268.72
|Support 1
|1257.92
|Resistance 2
|1272.73
|Support 2
|1251.13
|Resistance 3
|1279.52
|Support 3
|1247.12
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock today fluctuated between a low of ₹1250 and a high of ₹1260.90. This range indicates a modest trading day, with the stock showing resilience around the ₹1260 level, reflecting investor interest and market activity within this price band.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 14.49% higher compared to yesterday, with its price standing at ₹1256.50, reflecting an increase of 0.71%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1258.6 and 1254.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1254.2 and selling near hourly resistance 1258.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1258.3
|Support 1
|1253.8
|Resistance 2
|1260.4
|Support 2
|1251.4
|Resistance 3
|1262.8
|Support 3
|1249.3
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1246.00
|10 Days
|1219.82
|20 Days
|1218.89
|50 Days
|1240.22
|100 Days
|1260.16
|300 Days
|1372.52
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has increased by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1255, reflecting a rise of 0.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1260.3 and 1253.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1253.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1260.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1258.6
|Support 1
|1254.2
|Resistance 2
|1260.95
|Support 2
|1252.15
|Resistance 3
|1263.0
|Support 3
|1249.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.77% today, reaching ₹1257.30, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1257.3
|9.6
|0.77
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1701425.24
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|235.4
|2.8
|1.2
|344.6
|215.2
|296139.77
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|334.5
|6.7
|2.04
|457.2
|287.55
|71175.66
|Oil India
|388.0
|2.25
|0.58
|767.3
|328.1
|62847.92
|Petronet Lng
|298.3
|0.85
|0.29
|384.9
|253.4
|44745.0
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 9.44% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1256.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial, as it, combined with price movements, helps to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside high volume could indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1260.9 & a low of 1254.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.3
|Support 1
|1253.4
|Resistance 2
|1264.05
|Support 2
|1250.25
|Resistance 3
|1267.2
|Support 3
|1246.5
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.67% today, reaching ₹1256, while its competitors showed mixed performance. For instance, Petronet LNG experienced a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.68% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1256.0
|8.3
|0.67
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1699666.04
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|232.85
|0.25
|0.11
|344.6
|215.2
|292931.8
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|329.0
|1.2
|0.37
|457.2
|287.55
|70005.36
|Oil India
|386.7
|0.95
|0.25
|767.3
|328.1
|62637.35
|Petronet Lng
|296.65
|-0.8
|-0.27
|384.9
|253.4
|44497.5
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1254.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1260.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1260.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹1247.70. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.50%, also standing at ₹1247.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|5.76%
|6 Months
|-14.78%
|YTD
|2.61%
|1 Year
|-12.5%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1254.48
|Support 1
|1241.08
|Resistance 2
|1260.32
|Support 2
|1233.52
|Resistance 3
|1267.88
|Support 3
|1227.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1252.75 & ₹1239.35 yesterday to end at ₹1247.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.