LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Fall Amid Market Volatility

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 2870.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2869.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' last day open price was 2872.1, closing at 2870.7. The high for the day was 2878.8, and the low was 2865. The market capitalization stood at 1941110.75 cr with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:57:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach 2869.05, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2869.05-1.65-0.063024.82202.21941110.75
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.11.80.65292.95150.7351115.59
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation504.9-1.4-0.28594.45239.2571622.51
Oil India646.36.71.05669.05240.6570085.11
Petronet LNG313.41.350.43322.8191.6547010.0
20 May 2024, 09:46:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, possibly leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the stock's trend in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:34:34 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2869.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2870.7

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2869.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2841.33 and 2889.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2841.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2889.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.06% and is currently trading at 2869.05. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have seen a price increase of 29.94% to 2869.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months-3.69%
6 Months21.9%
YTD11.08%
1 Year29.94%
20 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12889.23Support 12841.33
Resistance 22905.77Support 22809.97
Resistance 32937.13Support 32793.43
20 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5912 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2870.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2878.8 & 2865 yesterday to end at 2870.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
