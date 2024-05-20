Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Fall Amid Market Volatility

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' last day open price was ₹2872.1, closing at ₹2870.7. The high for the day was ₹2878.8, and the low was ₹2865. The market capitalization stood at 1941110.75 cr with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9314 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach ₹2869.05, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2869.05
|-1.65
|-0.06
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1941110.75
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.1
|1.8
|0.65
|292.95
|150.7
|351115.59
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|504.9
|-1.4
|-0.28
|594.45
|239.25
|71622.51
|Oil India
|646.3
|6.7
|1.05
|669.05
|240.65
|70085.11
|Petronet LNG
|313.4
|1.35
|0.43
|322.8
|191.65
|47010.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, possibly leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the stock's trend in the near future.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2869.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2841.33 and ₹2889.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2841.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2889.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹2869.05. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have seen a price increase of 29.94% to ₹2869.05. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|-3.69%
|6 Months
|21.9%
|YTD
|11.08%
|1 Year
|29.94%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2889.23
|Support 1
|2841.33
|Resistance 2
|2905.77
|Support 2
|2809.97
|Resistance 3
|2937.13
|Support 3
|2793.43
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2878.8 & ₹2865 yesterday to end at ₹2870.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
