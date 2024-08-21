Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2986.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹2977.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3007.65 and dipped to a low of ₹2981. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2025244.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. A total of 311,800 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3006.48
|Support 1
|2978.68
|Resistance 2
|3021.07
|Support 2
|2965.47
|Resistance 3
|3034.28
|Support 3
|2950.88
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 12.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3007.65 & ₹2981 yesterday to end at ₹2993.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend