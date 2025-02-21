Explore
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1226.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233.40 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1226.25 and closed slightly higher at 1226.95. The stock reached a high of 1239.40 and dipped to a low of 1223. With a market capitalization of 16,700,887.89 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1193.65. The BSE volume for the day was 204,698 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17:46 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 1231.80. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by 15.99%, also reaching 1231.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22913.15 over the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months2.71%
6 Months-17.7%
YTD1.44%
1 Year-15.99%
21 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11240.67Support 11223.32
Resistance 21248.68Support 21213.98
Resistance 31258.02Support 31205.97
21 Feb 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 26.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy16161616
    Hold1114
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9901 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:00:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1226.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1239.40 & 1223 yesterday to end at 1233.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

