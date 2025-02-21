Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1226.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹1226.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1239.40 and dipped to a low of ₹1223. With a market capitalization of ₹16,700,887.89 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1193.65. The BSE volume for the day was 204,698 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹1231.80. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by 15.99%, also reaching ₹1231.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 22913.15 over the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|2.71%
|6 Months
|-17.7%
|YTD
|1.44%
|1 Year
|-15.99%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1240.67
|Support 1
|1223.32
|Resistance 2
|1248.68
|Support 2
|1213.98
|Resistance 3
|1258.02
|Support 3
|1205.97
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 26.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9901 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1226.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1239.40 & ₹1223 yesterday to end at ₹1233.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend