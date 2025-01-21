Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1301.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1319.35 and closed at 1301.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1319.35 and a low of 1300.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,766,584 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10, with a BSE volume of 242,236 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11314.28Support 11298.53
Resistance 21323.02Support 21291.52
Resistance 31330.03Support 31282.78
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12952 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1301.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1319.35 & 1300.55 yesterday to end at 1305. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.