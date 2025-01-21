Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1301.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.