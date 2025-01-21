Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1319.35 and closed at ₹1301.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1319.35 and a low of ₹1300.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,766,584 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10, with a BSE volume of 242,236 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1314.28
|Support 1
|1298.53
|Resistance 2
|1323.02
|Support 2
|1291.52
|Resistance 3
|1330.03
|Support 3
|1282.78
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1319.35 & ₹1300.55 yesterday to end at ₹1305. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.