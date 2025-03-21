Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1268.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1276.30 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1254.20 and closed at 1247.70, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1272.80 and a low of 1250. With a market capitalization of 1716649.16 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above its 52-week low of 1156. The BSE volume recorded was 612,659 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -28.41% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 28.41% lower compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1279.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.83%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1279.6 & a low of 1273.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11280.77Support 11274.97
Resistance 21283.08Support 21271.48
Resistance 31286.57Support 31269.17
21 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.63% today, reaching 1276.55, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, others such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1276.558.00.631608.951156.01727475.06
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation238.22.611.11345.0215.48299662.25
Hindustan Petroleum Corp334.9-1.65-0.49457.2287.5571260.78
Oil India393.11.950.5767.3328.163674.01
Petronet Lng296.9-0.65-0.22384.2253.444535.0
21 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1276.30, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1268.55

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1276.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1254.67 and 1277.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1254.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1277.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at 1275.00. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.09%, also settling at 1275.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months7.02%
6 Months-13.64%
YTD4.42%
1 Year-12.09%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.47Support 11254.67
Resistance 21286.53Support 21240.93
Resistance 31300.27Support 31231.87
21 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 22.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13065 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1247.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1272.80 & 1250 yesterday to end at 1268.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

