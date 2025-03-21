Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1254.20 and closed at ₹1247.70, showing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1272.80 and a low of ₹1250. With a market capitalization of ₹1716649.16 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1156. The BSE volume recorded was 612,659 shares.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 28.41% lower compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1279.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.83%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1279.6 & a low of 1273.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1280.77
|Support 1
|1274.97
|Resistance 2
|1283.08
|Support 2
|1271.48
|Resistance 3
|1286.57
|Support 3
|1269.17
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.63% today, reaching ₹1276.55, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, others such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.14% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1276.55
|8.0
|0.63
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1727475.06
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.2
|2.61
|1.11
|345.0
|215.48
|299662.25
|Hindustan Petroleum Corp
|334.9
|-1.65
|-0.49
|457.2
|287.55
|71260.78
|Oil India
|393.1
|1.95
|0.5
|767.3
|328.1
|63674.01
|Petronet Lng
|296.9
|-0.65
|-0.22
|384.2
|253.4
|44535.0
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1276.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1254.67 and ₹1277.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1254.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1277.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at ₹1275.00. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 12.09%, also settling at ₹1275.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|7.02%
|6 Months
|-13.64%
|YTD
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-12.09%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.47
|Support 1
|1254.67
|Resistance 2
|1286.53
|Support 2
|1240.93
|Resistance 3
|1300.27
|Support 3
|1231.87
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 22.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1272.80 & ₹1250 yesterday to end at ₹1268.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.