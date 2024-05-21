Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2872.1 and closed at ₹2870.7. The high for the day was ₹2878.8, while the low was ₹2865. The market capitalization stood at ₹1941110.75 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹3024.8 and ₹2202.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9314 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2860.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2869.05
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹2863.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2857.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2857.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.21% to ₹2863.00 today. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 29.44%, reaching ₹2863.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|-3.86%
|6 Months
|21.83%
|YTD
|11.01%
|1 Year
|29.44%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2877.3
|Support 1
|2863.7
|Resistance 2
|2884.95
|Support 2
|2857.75
|Resistance 3
|2890.9
|Support 3
|2850.1
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 222 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5205 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 213 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2870.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2878.8 & ₹2865 yesterday to end at ₹2870.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
