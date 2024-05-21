Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2869.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2860.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2872.1 and closed at 2870.7. The high for the day was 2878.8, while the low was 2865. The market capitalization stood at 1941110.75 cr. The 52-week high and low were 3024.8 and 2202.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2860.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2869.05

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of 2863.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2857.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2857.75 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.21% to 2863.00 today. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 29.44%, reaching 2863.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months-3.86%
6 Months21.83%
YTD11.01%
1 Year29.44%
21 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12877.3Support 12863.7
Resistance 22884.95Support 22857.75
Resistance 32890.9Support 32850.1
21 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 222 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5205 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 213 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2870.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2878.8 & 2865 yesterday to end at 2870.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

