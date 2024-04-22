Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 2928.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2941.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2918.95 and closed at 2928.15. The high for the day was 2947 and the low was 2886.75. The market capitalization was 1,990,194.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2120.43. The BSE volume for the day was 530,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2928.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 530,975 shares with a closing price of 2,928.15.

