Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2993.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2985 and closed at 2993.35. The stock reached a high of 3015.85 and a low of 2980, with a market capitalization of 2027409.27 crore. The company's 52-week high is 3217.9 and its 52-week low is 2221.05. The BSE trading volume was 90,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5179 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2993.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3015.85 & 2980 yesterday to end at 2996.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

