Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2985 and closed at ₹2993.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3015.85 and a low of ₹2980, with a market capitalization of ₹2027409.27 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹3217.9 and its 52-week low is ₹2221.05. The BSE trading volume was 90,361 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3015.85 & ₹2980 yesterday to end at ₹2996.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend