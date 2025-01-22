Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1310 and closed at ₹1305, experiencing a high of ₹1312.85 and a low of ₹1269.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,236.18 crores. Over the past year, Reliance reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,210,468 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹1275.30. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 6.11%, also standing at ₹1275.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|0.29%
|6 Months
|-14.4%
|YTD
|4.79%
|1 Year
|-6.11%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1302.37
|Support 1
|1259.57
|Resistance 2
|1329.08
|Support 2
|1243.48
|Resistance 3
|1345.17
|Support 3
|1216.77
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1210 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1312.85 & ₹1269.55 yesterday to end at ₹1272.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.