Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 1305 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1272.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1310 and closed at 1305, experiencing a high of 1312.85 and a low of 1269.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 17,236.18 crores. Over the past year, Reliance reached a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 1,210,468 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 1275.30. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 6.11%, also standing at 1275.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months0.29%
6 Months-14.4%
YTD4.79%
1 Year-6.11%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11302.37Support 11259.57
Resistance 21329.08Support 21243.48
Resistance 31345.17Support 31216.77
22 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13071 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1210 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1305 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1312.85 & 1269.55 yesterday to end at 1272.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

