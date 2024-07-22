Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3175, closed at ₹3170.35, with a high of ₹3179 and a low of ₹3104.15. The market cap stood at 2103829.12 cr, with a 52-week high of 3217.9 and a low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 573855 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3156.77
|Support 1
|3083.82
|Resistance 2
|3204.83
|Support 2
|3058.93
|Resistance 3
|3229.72
|Support 3
|3010.87
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3335.0, 7.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 573 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3179 & ₹3104.15 yesterday to end at ₹3109.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend