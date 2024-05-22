Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

29 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 2871.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2923.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2859 and closed at 2869.05. The high for the day was 2883 and the low was 2852.9. The market capitalization was 1,94,263.03 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 130907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:40:37 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2930.7 and 2914.75 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2914.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2930.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12933.42Support 12922.77
Resistance 22938.03Support 22916.73
Resistance 32944.07Support 32912.12
22 May 2024, 01:16:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:01:55 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2872.9 and a high of 2930.75 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:52:43 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 0.68% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 12 AM has increased by 0.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2925.35, reflecting a 1.88% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:42:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries reached a high of 2925.95 and a low of 2910.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level at 2921.02 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12930.7Support 12914.75
Resistance 22936.3Support 22904.4
Resistance 32946.65Support 32898.8
22 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2852.18
10 Days2830.90
20 Days2873.79
50 Days2908.96
100 Days2834.91
300 Days2623.06
22 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:19:26 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2923.05, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹2871.3

Reliance Industries share price is at 2923.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2919.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:54:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 8.04% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 11 AM is 8.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 2920, up by 1.7%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price decline.

22 May 2024, 11:37:47 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2930.85 and 2902.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2902.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2930.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12921.02Support 12908.32
Resistance 22929.33Support 22903.93
Resistance 32933.72Support 32895.62
22 May 2024, 11:29:27 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2912.7, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹2871.3

The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2886.87 & second resistance of 2901.48 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2919.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2919.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:10:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 1.69% today, reaching 2919.8. On the other hand, its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG have experienced losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2919.848.51.693024.82202.21975446.63
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.75-0.2-0.07292.95150.7351933.31
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation520.7-6.35-1.2594.45239.2573863.81
Oil India660.5-3.35-0.5671.45240.6571624.96
Petronet LNG305.9-2.85-0.92322.8191.6545885.0
22 May 2024, 11:01:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 10.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:45:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 12.29% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume traded for Reliance Industries is 12.29% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2915.05, reflecting a 1.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37:59 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries touched a high of 2930.75 & a low of 2902.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12930.85Support 12902.15
Resistance 22945.15Support 22887.75
Resistance 32959.55Support 32873.45
22 May 2024, 10:14:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52:16 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 1.21% to reach 2906.15. In contrast, its counterparts Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and down by -0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2906.1534.851.213024.82202.21966211.46
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation278.6-1.35-0.48292.95150.7350486.58
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation519.05-8.0-1.52594.45239.2573629.75
Oil India652.95-10.9-1.64671.45240.6570806.24
Petronet LNG305.95-2.8-0.91322.8191.6545892.5
22 May 2024, 09:43:00 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.19%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33:53 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2921.8, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹2871.3

Reliance Industries share price is at 2921.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2919.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 09:21:26 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at 2887.85 today. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 28.87% to reach 2887.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-3.56%
6 Months20.74%
YTD11.11%
1 Year28.87%
22 May 2024, 08:51:01 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12887.67Support 12855.22
Resistance 22901.88Support 22836.98
Resistance 32920.12Support 32822.77
22 May 2024, 08:33:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:16:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5227 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03:26 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2869.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2883 & 2852.9 yesterday to end at 2869.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

