Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2859 and closed at ₹2869.05. The high for the day was ₹2883 and the low was ₹2852.9. The market capitalization was ₹1,94,263.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 130907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2930.7 and 2914.75 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2914.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2930.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2933.42
|Support 1
|2922.77
|Resistance 2
|2938.03
|Support 2
|2916.73
|Resistance 3
|2944.07
|Support 3
|2912.12
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2872.9 and a high of ₹2930.75 on the current trading day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 12 AM has increased by 0.68% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2925.35, reflecting a 1.88% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reached a high of 2925.95 and a low of 2910.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level at 2921.02 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2852.18
|10 Days
|2830.90
|20 Days
|2873.79
|50 Days
|2908.96
|100 Days
|2834.91
|300 Days
|2623.06
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2923.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2919.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 11 AM is 8.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹2920, up by 1.7%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price decline.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2930.85 and 2902.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2902.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2930.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2886.87 & second resistance of ₹2901.48 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2919.32. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2919.32 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 1.69% today, reaching ₹2919.8. On the other hand, its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG have experienced losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2919.8
|48.5
|1.69
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1975446.63
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.75
|-0.2
|-0.07
|292.95
|150.7
|351933.31
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|520.7
|-6.35
|-1.2
|594.45
|239.25
|73863.81
|Oil India
|660.5
|-3.35
|-0.5
|671.45
|240.65
|71624.96
|Petronet LNG
|305.9
|-2.85
|-0.92
|322.8
|191.65
|45885.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 10.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume traded for Reliance Industries is 12.29% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2915.05, reflecting a 1.52% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2930.75 & a low of 2902.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 1.21% to reach ₹2906.15. In contrast, its counterparts Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and down by -0.09% respectively.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2921.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2919.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹2887.85 today. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 28.87% to reach ₹2887.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-3.56%
|6 Months
|20.74%
|YTD
|11.11%
|1 Year
|28.87%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2887.67
|Support 1
|2855.22
|Resistance 2
|2901.88
|Support 2
|2836.98
|Resistance 3
|2920.12
|Support 3
|2822.77
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2883 & ₹2852.9 yesterday to end at ₹2869.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
