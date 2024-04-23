Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 2941.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2960.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2950, closed at 2941.6 with a high of 2964.3 and a low of 2936.6. The market capitalization was 2003049.21 cr with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2120.43. The BSE volume for the day was 175983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2960.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹2941.6

Reliance Industries stock is currently trading at 2960.6 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2941.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 175,983 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2,941.60.

