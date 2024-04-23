Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2950, closed at ₹2941.6 with a high of ₹2964.3 and a low of ₹2936.6. The market capitalization was ₹2003049.21 cr with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2120.43. The BSE volume for the day was 175983 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries stock is currently trading at ₹2960.6 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 175,983 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹2,941.60.
