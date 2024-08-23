Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 2996.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2995.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3001.3 and closed slightly lower at 2996.55. The stock reached a high of 3011.8 and a low of 2981.35. It has a market capitalization of 2026428.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3217.9 and 2221.05, respectively. The volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 193,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13011.1Support 12979.4
Resistance 23027.9Support 22964.5
Resistance 33042.8Support 32947.7
23 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
23 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5143 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2996.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3011.8 & 2981.35 yesterday to end at 2995.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.