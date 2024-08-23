Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3001.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹2996.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3011.8 and a low of ₹2981.35. It has a market capitalization of ₹2026428.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. The volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 193,482 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3011.1
|Support 1
|2979.4
|Resistance 2
|3027.9
|Support 2
|2964.5
|Resistance 3
|3042.8
|Support 3
|2947.7
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3011.8 & ₹2981.35 yesterday to end at ₹2995.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend