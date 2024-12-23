Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1229.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1230.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1239.75 and a low of ₹1202.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,31,057 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95, while matching its 52-week low of ₹1202.1. A total of 1,166,317 shares were traded on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1228.67
|Support 1
|1192.17
|Resistance 2
|1252.33
|Support 2
|1179.33
|Resistance 3
|1265.17
|Support 3
|1155.67
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 35.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1239.75 & ₹1202.1 yesterday to end at ₹1206. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend