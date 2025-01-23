Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1279 and closed slightly lower at ₹1272.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1282.9 and a low of ₹1268.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,282.19 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 2,201,402. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1202.1.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1282.9 & ₹1268.8 yesterday to end at ₹1277.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.