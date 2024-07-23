Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Dip in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3001.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2995.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 3070.15 and closed at 3109.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3073.35 and a low of 2998.8. The market capitalization of the company was 2,03,0487.72 crore. The 52-week high was at 3217.9 and the 52-week low was at 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 190073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2995.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3001.1

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2995.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2974.93 and 3051.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2974.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3051.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:16:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 3006.90. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have surged by 18.22% to reach 3006.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.02%
3 Months-7.23%
6 Months10.62%
YTD16.11%
1 Year18.22%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13051.38Support 12974.93
Resistance 23101.42Support 22948.52
Resistance 33127.83Support 32898.48
23 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3408.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8101011
    Buy13131312
    Hold6555
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6488 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3109.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3073.35 & 2998.8 yesterday to end at 3001.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

