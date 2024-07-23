Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹3070.15 and closed at ₹3109.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3073.35 and a low of ₹2998.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹2,03,0487.72 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was at ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 190073 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2995.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3001.1
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2995.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2974.93 and ₹3051.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2974.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3051.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹3006.90. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have surged by 18.22% to reach ₹3006.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|3 Months
|-7.23%
|6 Months
|10.62%
|YTD
|16.11%
|1 Year
|18.22%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3051.38
|Support 1
|2974.93
|Resistance 2
|3101.42
|Support 2
|2948.52
|Resistance 3
|3127.83
|Support 3
|2898.48
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3408.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6488 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3109.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3073.35 & ₹2998.8 yesterday to end at ₹3001.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.