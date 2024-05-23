Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 2920.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2935 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2872.9, closed at 2871.3, with a high of 2936.8 and a low of 2872.9. The market capitalization stood at 1,976,089.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 110,842 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2935, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2920.75

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2935 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2881.32 and 2946.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2881.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2946.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 2933.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 31.09% to reach 2933.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.13%
3 Months-2.62%
6 Months22.32%
YTD13.01%
1 Year31.09%
23 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12946.32Support 12881.32
Resistance 22974.43Support 22844.43
Resistance 33011.32Support 32816.32
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2871.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2936.8 & 2872.9 yesterday to end at 2871.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.