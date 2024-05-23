Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2872.9, closed at ₹2871.3, with a high of ₹2936.8 and a low of ₹2872.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,976,089.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 110,842 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2935 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2881.32 and ₹2946.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2881.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2946.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹2933.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 31.09% to reach ₹2933.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.13%
|3 Months
|-2.62%
|6 Months
|22.32%
|YTD
|13.01%
|1 Year
|31.09%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2946.32
|Support 1
|2881.32
|Resistance 2
|2974.43
|Support 2
|2844.43
|Resistance 3
|3011.32
|Support 3
|2816.32
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2936.8 & ₹2872.9 yesterday to end at ₹2871.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend