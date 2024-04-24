Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2918.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2922.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2968.55, reached a high of 2986.05, and a low of 2912.5 before closing at 2960.6. The market capitalization was 1974567.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 273,433 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2922.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2918.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2922.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2891.4 and 2967.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2891.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2967.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 2931.25. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 36.34% to reach 2931.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months4.82%
6 Months28.96%
YTD12.91%
1 Year36.34%
24 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 71.59% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/reliance-industries-q4-results-live-profit-falls-by-71-59-yoy-11713909555052.html

24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12967.3Support 12891.4
Resistance 23015.1Support 22863.3
Resistance 33043.2Support 32815.5
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy11121112
Buy12121111
Hold5445
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5351164 as compared to the 20 day avg of 6327368

The trading volume yesterday was 15.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5.00 mn & BSE volume was 175.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 2986.05 & 2912.5 yesterday to end at 2960.6. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.