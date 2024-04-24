Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2968.55, reached a high of ₹2986.05, and a low of ₹2912.5 before closing at ₹2960.6. The market capitalization was ₹1974567.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2141.12. The BSE volume for the day was 273,433 shares traded.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2922.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2891.4 and ₹2967.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2891.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2967.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹2931.25. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 36.34% to reach ₹2931.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.38%
|3 Months
|4.82%
|6 Months
|28.96%
|YTD
|12.91%
|1 Year
|36.34%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2967.3
|Support 1
|2891.4
|Resistance 2
|3015.1
|Support 2
|2863.3
|Resistance 3
|3043.2
|Support 3
|2815.5
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 15.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5.00 mn & BSE volume was 175.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2986.05 & ₹2912.5 yesterday to end at ₹2960.6. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
