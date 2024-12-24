Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1217.25 and closed lower at ₹1206, with a high of ₹1227 and a low of ₹1213.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,654,062 crore. Over the past year, Reliance's shares reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,332,773 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1228.63
|Support 1
|1214.63
|Resistance 2
|1234.92
|Support 2
|1206.92
|Resistance 3
|1242.63
|Support 3
|1200.63
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 33.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1227 & ₹1213.15 yesterday to end at ₹1222.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend