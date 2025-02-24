Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1229.95 and closed at ₹1233.05, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1239.95 and a low of ₹1222.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,661,369.42 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1608.95, while the low is ₹1193.65. The BSE volume for the day was 907,589 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1238.55
|Support 1
|1220.7
|Resistance 2
|1248.2
|Support 2
|1212.5
|Resistance 3
|1256.4
|Support 3
|1202.85
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 26.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 907 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1239.95 & ₹1222.35 yesterday to end at ₹1227.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.