Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1277.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1274.75 and closed at 1277.30, achieving a high of 1277.25 and a low of 1261.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,100.18 crore. Over the past year, its shares have reached a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,409 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11273.3Support 11257.55
Resistance 21283.2Support 21251.7
Resistance 31289.05Support 31241.8
24 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1570.0, 24.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1211109
    Buy16151616
    Hold1334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13264 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1277.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1277.25 & 1261.55 yesterday to end at 1263.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

