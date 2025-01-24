Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1274.75 and closed at ₹1277.30, achieving a high of ₹1277.25 and a low of ₹1261.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,100.18 crore. Over the past year, its shares have reached a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,409 shares for the day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1273.3
|Support 1
|1257.55
|Resistance 2
|1283.2
|Support 2
|1251.7
|Resistance 3
|1289.05
|Support 3
|1241.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 24.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|15
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1277.25 & ₹1261.55 yesterday to end at ₹1263.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend