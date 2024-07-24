Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3004.95, reached a high of ₹3012.85, and a low of ₹2927.1 before closing at ₹3001.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹2013268.73 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3217.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 263,864 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3408.0, 14.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3012.85 & ₹2927.1 yesterday to end at ₹2975.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.