Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 3001.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2975.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3004.95, reached a high of 3012.85, and a low of 2927.1 before closing at 3001.1. The market capitalization stood at 2013268.73 crore with a 52-week high of 3217.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 263,864 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3408.0, 14.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8101011
    Buy13131312
    Hold6555
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6727 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3001.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3012.85 & 2927.1 yesterday to end at 2975.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.