Mon Jun 24 2024 13:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 2906.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2892.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2892, reached a high of 2899, and a low of 2874.4 before closing at 2906.8. The market capitalization stood at 1956943.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 3029.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:11:52 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 101.54%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock's low price today was 2874.4 and the high price was 2899.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45:54 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.23% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 50.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2890.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33:45 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2903.33 and 2885.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 2885.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 2903.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12899.47Support 12890.27
Resistance 22903.58Support 22885.18
Resistance 32908.67Support 32881.07
24 Jun 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2937.27
10 Days2933.46
20 Days2909.92
50 Days2904.72
100 Days2894.25
300 Days2662.62
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2906.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2899 & 2874.4 yesterday to end at 2906.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

