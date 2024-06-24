Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2892, reached a high of ₹2899, and a low of ₹2874.4 before closing at ₹2906.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹1956943.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3029.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39276 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock's low price today was ₹2874.4 and the high price was ₹2899.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 50.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2890.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2903.33 and 2885.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 2885.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 2903.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2899.47
|Support 1
|2890.27
|Resistance 2
|2903.58
|Support 2
|2885.18
|Resistance 3
|2908.67
|Support 3
|2881.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2937.27
|10 Days
|2933.46
|20 Days
|2909.92
|50 Days
|2904.72
|100 Days
|2894.25
|300 Days
|2662.62
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2899 & ₹2874.4 yesterday to end at ₹2906.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.