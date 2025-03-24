Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1270.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1268.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1284.50 and a low of ₹1270.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,273,397.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,299 shares for Reliance Industries.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1290.95 & a low of 1284.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1292.43
|Support 1
|1285.48
|Resistance 2
|1295.17
|Support 2
|1281.27
|Resistance 3
|1299.38
|Support 3
|1278.53
Reliance Industries Live Updates:
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.75% today, reaching ₹1286.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corp is seeing a decline, whereas Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all climbing. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1286.05
|9.6
|0.75
|1608.95
|1156.0
|1740330.82
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|244.37
|1.95
|0.8
|345.0
|215.48
|307424.28
|Hindustan Petroleum Corp
|355.2
|-1.85
|-0.52
|457.2
|287.55
|75580.26
|Oil India
|397.75
|4.65
|1.18
|767.3
|328.1
|64427.22
|Petronet Lng
|306.2
|4.95
|1.64
|384.2
|253.4
|45930.0
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1289.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1276.45
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1284.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1291.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1291.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹1289.60. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 12.04%, also standing at ₹1289.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.28%
|3 Months
|7.46%
|6 Months
|-14.1%
|YTD
|5.01%
|1 Year
|-12.04%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1284.92
|Support 1
|1270.47
|Resistance 2
|1291.93
|Support 2
|1263.03
|Resistance 3
|1299.37
|Support 3
|1256.02
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 21.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13855 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1268.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1284.50 & ₹1270.05 yesterday to end at ₹1276.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.