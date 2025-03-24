Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1276.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1289.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1270.05 and closed slightly lower at 1268.55. The stock reached a high of 1284.50 and a low of 1270.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 17,273,397.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1156. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 361,299 shares for Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1290.95 & a low of 1284.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11292.43Support 11285.48
Resistance 21295.17Support 21281.27
Resistance 31299.38Support 31278.53
24 Mar 2025, 10:23 AM IST Reliance Industries share price rises 1% after THIS update; do you own?

24 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price increased by 0.75% today, reaching 1286.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corp is seeing a decline, whereas Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all climbing. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1286.059.60.751608.951156.01740330.82
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation244.371.950.8345.0215.48307424.28
Hindustan Petroleum Corp355.2-1.85-0.52457.2287.5575580.26
Oil India397.754.651.18767.3328.164427.22
Petronet Lng306.24.951.64384.2253.445930.0
24 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Reliance Industries suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1289.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1276.45

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 1284.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1291.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1291.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at 1289.60. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 12.04%, also standing at 1289.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.28%
3 Months7.46%
6 Months-14.1%
YTD5.01%
1 Year-12.04%
24 Mar 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, NCC, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Power Grid among shares in focus today

24 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11284.92Support 11270.47
Resistance 21291.93Support 21263.03
Resistance 31299.37Support 31256.02
24 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 21.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy17171616
    Hold0.000.0013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13855 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1268.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1284.50 & 1270.05 yesterday to end at 1276.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

